Rain chance getting lighter

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Another day of mostly cloudy conditions and summer patterned afternoon showers/storms. Temperatures will be heating back up, in part with the return of the sun!

TUESDAY: Expect the pattern to continue! Mostly cloudy sky will have the afternoon /early evening chance of seeing rain showers and storms moving through NE MS. High temperatures today will be a little bit cooler, only reaching the upper 70s for most of the corner. Temperatures tonight will finally be dropping below 60s, overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Right back into the lower 80s! High temperature expected to be around 81. There will be a 0% chance for rain showers. Sky will be partly cloudy, as the clearing continues. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s again.

THUR/FRI: Personal opinion… great end of the week conditions. High temperatures warming back into the middle 80s, mostly clear sky, a 0% chance for rain. Low temps will be staying in the upper 50s.