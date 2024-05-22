Rain chances and hot temperatures continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances will continue for the next few days with temperatures continuing to hangout in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible through the overnight hours. They may bring some heavy rain, and possibly some gusty winds and small hail. Lows tonight will dip to about 70 degrees.

TOMORROW: More storms and showers will move through the region, being isolated to scattered in coverage. Thursday’s high temps will peak just below 90, and our area will see the upper 80s by late afternoon.

FRIDAY & WEEKEND: The pattern of hot days and scattered showers and storms will continue for the near future. Daily highs around 90 degrees are expected through the weekend, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daily chances of scattered showers and storms stay put and we will see a bit more cloud cover for the next few days. Overall it will feel like summer as we settle in to this pattern.

-Charlie Goldstein