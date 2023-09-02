Rain Chances Continue Into Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances stick around for your early morning and continue through until lunchtime today, so bring your rain gear if you are planning to tailgate early today. Temperatures will be fairly mild today with a high of 83 for your Saturday. Most of the rain should be cleared out of the area for the mid afternoon, leaving us with some cloud cover through your evening. Tomorrow, skies remain mostly cloudy and rain chances are possible once again on your Sunday. Temperatures are still mild and only reaching into the upper 80s for tomorrow.

TODAY – If you are planning on being outside early this morning, definitely going to want to have the rain gear with you. Rain showers are likely for your early morning commute and will continue through until your lunchtime. Most of us should clear out for your early to mid afternoon time. The rain does help us cool off some, causing our temperatures to only climb into the low 80s for this afternoon.

TONIGHT- Overcast conditions will continue through the overnight hours with the possibility of seeing an isolated shower or two. Most of us should stay dry through the overnight hours and will help to cool us off. Overnight temperatures will cool off into the low 70s tonight.

TOMORROW – Sunday will be much similar to today with a chance to see some more rain for your afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy for the most part of Sunday with a 30% chance of rain. Highs are going to climb into the upper 80s for tomorrow afternoon, but it still remains very humid.