Rain chances continue into Wednesday, drier Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A weak front will bring a rain chance reprieve by Thursday. However, more rain is set to move in for the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Earlier showers and storms should weaken before midnight, leaving a mostly cloudy sky and patchy fog. Expect lows to drop to near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms remain possible in the afternoon ahead of a weak front. Highs should top out in the mid to possibly upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Behind Wednesday’s front, drier weather and air will temporarily set up shop across the Twin States. Expect a mostly dry day with more sunshine, and highs should accordingly reach the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Clouds and showers will quickly return, and a soggy afternoon & evening is on tap based on the latest forecast models. Highs will likely hold in the upper 70s, so at least no major heat problems will be with us!

WEEKEND: Unsettled weather continues with fairly high rain chances Saturday, backing off slightly by Sunday.

