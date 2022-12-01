Rain chances galore amid warmer than average conditions

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs climb back into the 70s by next Monday as multiple small chances for rain lie ahead.

THURSDAY: Our afternoon high only climbs into the low 50s for the second straight day after a robust cold front made it’s way through the region Wednesday. Plentiful cloud cover will be present, and overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s overnight.

FRIDAY: We start to see some warming as we get closer to the weekend, with our high climbing into the 60s. More sunshine will be present this time around, although the rogue shower cannot be ruled out. Lows also warm, sitting in the mid to upper 50s overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: Multiple rain chances return to the forecast over the weekend and into next week, although the chance for severe weather will be practically non-existent. Highs will climb into the low 70s by Monday and Tuesday, before dropping into the low 60s Wednesday. Lows will warm from the mid to upper 40s over the weekend into the low 60s by overnight Monday, and into the upper 50s by overnight Tuesday.