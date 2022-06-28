Rain chances increase starting Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a dry and less humid Tuesday, rain chances will likely increase the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: With slightly drier air in place today behind Monday’s front, the sky stays partly cloudy and the weather less humid today. Rain chances should once again stay largely south of the WCBI coverage area. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Tropical moisture will begin returning northward into the region, signaling the return of at least isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Before storms form, highs should reach near 90 degrees with heat indices approaching 100°.

REST OF WEEK: Daily storm chances continue each afternoon as highs stay in the upper 80s. Rain coverage will be seemingly random, so rain distribution is likely to be uneven – typical of a summer day.

WEEKEND: As plenty of moisture remains in place, isolated to scattered afternoon storms remain possible Saturday and Sunday. Keep this in mind for outdoor plans you may have!