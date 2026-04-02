Rain Chances Increasing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Isolated severe storms are possible Saturday, but our weather will be very nice for Easter Sunday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers are possible overnight, with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will only drop into the mid-60’s overnight.

FRIDAY: Very similar to Thursday, with isolated showers and storms possible. Most areas will stay rain-free tomorrow, though. High temperatures will be in the mid-80’s.

SATURDAY: We’ll start out dry, before a cold front pushes into the area. A few storms ahead of the cold front are possible, starting around lunchtime. Then, the cold front will bring showers and storms as it pushes through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Behind the cold front, lingering rain will last into the overnight hours. Currently, our entire area is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Saturday. The main threat looks to be strong winds, with a very low tornado risk. Stay tuned to WCBI for updates.