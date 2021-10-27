Rain chances likely in next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Rain chances are back in the forecast for the next few days. Gradual clearing is expected for the Halloween weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day, becoming overcast late. Highs will reach the middle 70s with southeast winds picking up 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Any shower activity should be held to a minimum in the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Bouts of heavier rain are likely in the evening and overnight hours. There could be embedded storms as well, but the severe threat remains practically nonexistent. Expect breezy southeast winds up to 25 mph at times. A wind advisory is in effect for most of central Alabama from 10 PM Wednesday until 1 PM Thursday.

THURSDAY: Heavy rain will end early, but scattered showers are likely through the rest of the day as an upper-low spins overhead. Clouds and showers will hold high temperatures to just the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and even cooler as highs slip back into the middle and upper 50s with occasional showers staying possible.

WEEKEND: Clouds hang tough Saturday but should clear up late in the day. Highs will struggle back to the lower 60s. Halloween Sunday looks much better – mostly sunny and warmer with highs nearing 70 degrees!