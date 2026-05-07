COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We received quite a bit of rain yesterday, and rain chances remain in the forecast for the next few days.

THURSDAY: A few isolated showers are possible before noon, but most of us will dry out by the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the low-70’s with a breeze out of the north around 10 mph.

FRIDAY: We’ll have a dry start to the day before we see a few isolated showers and storms beginning tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to today, with highs in the mid-70’s.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper-70’s. By Sunday, more rain and storms will push through the area. Temperatures will be climb back into the low-80’s on Sunday afternoon. Keep the umbrella handy over the next several days!