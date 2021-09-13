Rain chances return for a new workweek

SUMMARY: Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. As of right now, it is expected to make landfall in Texas Monday into Tuesday. Not expecting any direct impacts here, but the remnants will bring us high rain chances by the mid to later part of the workweek.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Expect another quiet night ahead with a few clouds. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Calm winds.

MONDAY: A mix of sun & clouds with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southerly winds 5-10 mph.

MID TO LATE WEEK: We’ll be watching Nicholas over the next few days. Lots of tropical moisture from it could bring us better chances of rain mid to late week. Rain could be heavy at times. Stay tuned! High temperatures in the lower to mid 80s with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll have a mix of sun & clouds with chances of scattered showers & storms both Saturday & Sunday. Not looking to be a complete washout, just have a plan to go indoors just in case. High temperatures in the mid 80s with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

