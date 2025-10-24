Rain Chances Return for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One more day of no rain chances for the next 7 days. Rain will return for the weekend with highs in the 60s by next week!

FRIDAY: The morning hours will be chilly before warming up into the upper 70s to 80s by the afternoon. Moisture will build during the day which will allow for some clouds in our coverage area, but no rain chance!

FRIDAY NIGHT: If you are headed to any football games tonight, temperatures will be in the low 70s during kickoff and in the lower 50s for the overnight low.

WEEKEND: Starting your Saturday off chilly again with clouds for most of the day. The early to afternoon hours will be mostly dry which is great news for kickoff at the Mississippi State vs. Texas game! Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to 80s. The chance for rain will increase into Saturday evening. Sunday, temperatures will be in the 60s. It will be a more wet day with showers and thunderstorms throughout the entire day. Keep the umbrella and rain jacket with you all day long!

