Rain chances return Friday, humid weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a couple fantastic weather days, rain & humidity return Friday and the weekend.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds will slowly increase/thicken today ahead of afternoon and evening rain chances. Highs should reach the upper 80s before rain arrives. Scattered showers and a couple storms are likely after 3 PM into the evening hours.

SATURDAY: Cloud cover will continue through the day, remaining overcast much of the day! This will limit heating, and highs are only expected to top out in the low to mid 80s. Occasional light showers are possible through the day as well.

SUNDAY: We’ll trend warmer as highs bounce back into the upper 80s. Rain chances look more limited, but a few showers can’t be ruled out.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day Monday features typical early September weather. Highs will average out around 90 degrees with a few afternoon showers. Generally dry weather is expected into mid-week. Highs may reach the mid 90s by Wed/Thu.