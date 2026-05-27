Rain Chances Stick Around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain, along with warm and muggy conditions, will continue to stick with us as we head through the rest of this week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few showers are possible this evening and overnight. It’ll be muggy out, with high humidity and temperatures only dropping into the low-70’s.

THURSDAY: Showers and storms are possible once again on Thursday, mainly after lunch and into the evening hours. Temperatures will be warm once again, with highs in the mid-80’s.

FRIDAY: A very similar day to Thursday, with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and high temperatures in the mid-80’s. Keep the umbrella handy!