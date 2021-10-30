Rain coming to an end, but cloudy and seasonably cool again tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Occasional light rain and drizzle will come to an end overnight.

TONIGHT: Overcast with areas of light rain and drizzle. Overnight lows in the low-50s. West wind 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 30%.

SATURDAY: Overcast with afternoon highs in the low-60s. West wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper-40s. West wind around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the low-70s. Northwest wind 3-5 mph.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is possible in the North Atlantic through the next five days (40% chance of development). Elsewhere across the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through this weekend.