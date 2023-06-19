Rain continues, lighter storm chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It is going to be another hot week, as temperatures stay within the 80s. Rain chance will continue to be present this week, through storm chances will be lighter than last week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Party cloudy sky conditions will be sticking around through the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will be staying warm. Low temperatures will be only falling into the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Hot high temperatures back in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Sky will be staying partly cloudy. The rain chance will be light, around 20%, and will likely come during the evening. Overnight temperatures maintaining in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Slightly cooler, temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s for the middle of the week. Cloud coverage will be filling back in, becoming mostly cloudy. The rain chance also will be increasing, to 50%. Expecting to see the showers arrive during the afternoon and evening. Another warm night, with low temps in the upper 60s.