Rain continues to fall down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances hold into the beginning of next week. There may be an assist from drier air on Saturday.

THURSDAY LATE AFTERNOON STORM- A nasty severe storm moved through the Golden Triangle. Damaging winds and LARGE hail fell within this relatively slow moving system. Reports of ping pong to golf ball sized hail fell in Oktibbeha County, pea sized hail in Columbus as it continued marching East. Several trees and power poles were blown down. There was even some structural damage in Oktibbeha County to an apartment building.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Hoping to see tonight’s showers and storms fizzling out by later evening. Dry and humid conditions overnight could lead to another chance for patchy fog. Mild temperatures tonight, in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Isolated to scattered showers continue through the end of our week. High temperatures should be more comfortable, in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds and high humidity will hold.

WEEKEND: As of now, rain chances Saturday look to stay on the southern/SE edge of coverage area. With help of some drier air, this may be possible. If that dry air doesn’t move in quick enough, a more expanded area may see rain. Moisture is back for Mother’s Day, which continues that rain chance out of the weekend and into next week. Temperatures both days should be in the middle 70s.