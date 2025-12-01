Rain extinguished most of the flames at the landfill

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) We have updates to a story we first brought to you Saturday night.

As we reported Saturday night, The Columbus Fire and rescue team received a call about a fire at the city’s landfill around 6:30 Saturday evening.

The landfill’s gate was locked, and Casey Bush was called to come unlock the gate so that fire crew could enter.

Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes tells WCBI, Saturday night’s rain extinguished most of the fire.

The remaining burn piles are limited to their areas due to damp conditions and mud.

Moving equipment will be used on Monday to spread any burning material so that rainwater can fall through.

The lack of roads and the muddy conditions stopped the use of fire trucks and other firefighting equipment.

