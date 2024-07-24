Rain likely again Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Periods of rain continue Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures remain well below average.

WEDNESDAY: Expect another mostly overcast day with steady periods of rain for most of the area, primarily southeast of the Natchez Trace. Highs have potential to hold in the 70s for most, though a few spots are likely to see low 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Most of the day’s rain should fizzle out after sunset, leaving a few sprinkles and a humid overnight.

THURSDAY: Periods of rain stay likely as the primary (but weak) upper-low spins off to our west. This will keep Gulf moisture in place, and scattered, on/off showers will stick around through the day. Highs should still hold in the lower 80s for most.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Temperatures will start to trend up as rain coverage begins trending downward somewhat. We’ll see a bit more “usual” late July forecast take shape – hotter, humid, with isolated showers and storms each afternoon.