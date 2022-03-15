Rain likely Tuesday, more rain late week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain is back in the forecast Tuesday. Another chance of showers and possible storms moves in late week.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain early in the morning becomes more widespread through the day. Total rain amounts of 1/2 up to 2 inches are possible, especially in some of the heavier pockets of rain. Temperatures will hold near 60 degrees. The rain coverage should decrease in the late afternoon and evening hours.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds linger, but rain coverage will be substantially less. Daytime highs reach the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine returns and warms the afternoon into the upper 70s with dry weather prevailing.

FRIDAY: Another strong front will swing through to end the week, bringing another chance of showers and possible storms early in the day.

WEEKEND: High pressure and sunshine will be the rule both days. Gorgeous weather is in store with highs in the 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The week starts dry, but there are signs of a stronger system toward the middle of next week. Stay tuned!