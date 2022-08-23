Rain, Rain, and More Rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The rainy pattern continues through Thursday before the front shifts south and drier air moves in later this week.

TONIGHT: Skies remain cloudy with rain chances lingering. Temperatures will drop to a low near 69.

WEDNESDAY: The stationary front located north of us will remain in place allowing for continual widespread rain chances throughout the day. An isolated t-storm is possible but most places will receive light to moderate rainfall. High temp: 81, Low temp: 70.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be the last day we observe increased rain chances before the front departs. Scattered to widespread showers remain in the forecast with high temperatures a little warmer in the low 80s. Overnight lows will land near 70.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: A drier, warmer trend will lead us into this weekend with lower rain chances in the forecast. The sunshine will also return allowing for temperatures to reach the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures remain steady in the low 70s.

Have a great night!