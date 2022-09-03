Rain, Rain, It’s Here to Stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy pattern persists as we enter into next week, high temperatures will be slightly cooler ranging through the 80s with lows near 70.



SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storm chances will stand in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as we’ll settle in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.

LABOR DAY: A rainy pattern will lead us into next week. Southerly winds will help to increase the humidity and feed the cloud cover. Daytime high: 85, Overnight low: 71.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Overcast skies along with cooler temperatures is the trend through the rest of the week. Clouds and rain will prevent our temperatures from climbing to the 90s. Overnight lows may reach the upper 60s before the end of the week, as a cold front is expected to sweep across the area sometime near Friday.