Rain, rain, went away! For now…

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a cold front moved through and stalled out just south of us, we finally had some drier air ushered in, which will do wonders in decreasing our rain chances for the next couple days! The summer sunshine is back.

TODAY: An unlucky few across the southern part of our area may find themselves under a quick shower this afternoon, otherwise expect a good dose of sun under a partly cloudy sky. Highs will get into the upper 80s with a slight NW breeze this afternoon. A great day to grill, golf, swim, do yard work or walk the pups.

TONIGHT: Cool, for this time of year at least. Lows will fall into the mid 60s with some of us possibly waking up to lower 60s on Wednesday morning! Calm winds and a partly cloudy sky should allow much of the summer heat to escape with ease overnight before returning the next day.

TOMORROW: Lots of sunshine with high temps close to 90. Almost all models have us completely dry, but there could be a few showers/storms near us. Will have to watch trends for rain chances increasing.

LATE WEEK: On Thursday a warm front will push north returning the mid and upper level moisture, allowing clouds and eventually rain to return. We will be back to typical summer afternoon thunderstorms by late Thursday into Friday.