Rain returns Friday, humid weekend lies ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain is back in the forecast to close out the work week. Increased heat & humidity will mean additional rain chances into next week as well.

FRIDAY: Steady rain is likely much of the day, becoming increasingly scattered by mid afternoon and tapering late. Highs will hold in the lower 70s or even upper 60s thanks to persistent rain and cloud coverage.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Most of the rain should be done by or before sunset, leaving a mostly dry and cloudy overnight. Lows should drop into the upper 50s to near 60°.

WEEKEND: Moisture will markedly increase Saturday, increasing the humid feels across the area. Spotty showers or storms are possible in the afternoon, but the higher rain coverage should remain well south of the WCBI coverage area. Highs will likely sneak into the lower 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll be pretty much locked into an early summer preview forecast each day. Expect a few showers and storms every afternoon with highs in the 80s.