Rain- Round 2 tomorrow, Round 3 next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a seasonable Thursday, conditions will become a little bit more soggy over the next several days. Rounds 2 and 3 of rain will be arriving shortly. Do not put away the rain gear just yet!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear conditions from the day will be maintaining throughout the night. This will allow for temperatures to fall below freezing just one more time. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Building in the cloud coverage early. Rain will start up in our SW counties during the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s. Rain chances will heavier across the viewing area throughout the evening. Thanks to the heavier cloud coverage and extra moisture, low temperatures will be a bit more tolerable in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: A few lingering showers may continue into Saturday morning/afternoon, with heavy cloud coverage. High temps will continue in the lower 50s. Low temps will be colder, but staying above freezing, in the upper 30s.