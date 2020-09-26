Rain showers Sunday and Monday, fall weather on the way

Overcast skies are finally starting to clear up, leaving us with some peeks of sunshine. A few showers will be possible Sunday with rain chances increasing higher by Monday. After that, much cooler air moves in as sunny skies return.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight, but we will see at least a bit of clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s overnight with light winds and no chance of rain.

SUNDAY: A few light showers will be possible Sunday morning and afternoon as a mix of sunshine and clouds continue. Any rain should exit by sunset. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: We’re expecting a cold front to clear through the area on Monday, which will bring us rain showers Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Once the cold front clears the area, we’ll be left with nothing but sunshine through the rest of the week. Temperatures will also be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to 50s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Another reinforcing shot of cold air will approach by the end of the week, knocking temperatures even lower. Highs will be in the upper 60s in Friday and near 70 on Saturday. Overnight lows will be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunny skies will continue with no rain expected.

