Rain soaks boxes but not spirits as MUW students move onto campus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is the ideal move-in day at the Mississippi University for Women: sunny and hot with a slight breeze.

Instead, this is what students experienced moving in at the W today.

With gloomy weather making its debut for the week, Director of Housing and Residence Life, Andrew Moneymaker, encouraged students to be patient.

“Especially today with it being move-in day, the rain, thunder, and lightning. You know we do have volunteers today up until about 2 o’clock today but it’s also supposed to rain and storm until 2 o’clock so if there’s lightning we are pulling our volunteers out of sheer safety,” said Moneymaker.

Resources were limited due to inclement weather but his staff was ready.

“Just be patient with the carts that we have. The space that we have in front of the building because after it’s done raining if everybody comes at the same time, you know space is going to be limited to park and unload…Just work with us, and we’ll get you in as quickly as possible,” said Moneymaker.

Moneymaker said the influx of newcomers this year will not be a challenge his team can’t handle.

“We’ll have roughly around 450 students moving in on campus at the beginning of the semester to last year we were around 380-390. So definitely an increase this year…We treat it as if it’s the same every year. We get the students ready. We get their rooms ready. And we’re just ready to go,” said Moneymaker.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter