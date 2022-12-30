Rain sticking around for the new year

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It has been a wet end to our week. Rain began this morning and will continue on into the overnight hours. More rain is in the forecast for the beginning of the new year.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Overcast cloud coverage with rain showers will be continuing through the overnight hours and into the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures tonight will fall into the middle 50s.

NYE: The rainy system will be moving off to the East overnight and into the beginning of Saturday. Cloud coverage will remain mostly cloudy once the rain clears out. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Overnight temperatures are going to drop into the upper 40s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: The temperatures are heading in an upwards direction. High temperatures for Sunday are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cloud coverage will be a little clearer, with partly cloudy conditions. Overnight low temperatures will be mild in the middle 50s.

FIRST WEEK OF THE NEW YEAR: Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain also returns to the forecast, potentially with severe impacts. Western Mississippi currently sits in the Level 2 – Slight Risk for severe weather. That is still a few days out and will likely change between now and the time the event moves into the Deep South. The WCBI Weather Team is going to continue watching for any updates in the next few days. The low temperatures are going to be mild in the 60s and 50s. Colder air behind this system will have temperatures the rest of the week heading back down into the 50s for high temperatures, with low temperatures dropping into the 30s.