Rain & storm chances for the rest of the workweek

SUMMARY: Showers and a few thundershowers are pushing through the far NW sections of the WCBI Viewing Area. We will be seeing increased chances of showers & storms as we head into the second half of the workweek.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will continue to increase with scattered showers and storms will develop across the area. Highs continue to warm up at around 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Most showers and storms should dissipate, but a few could persist into the overnight hours. Mostly cloudy, lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Even wetter for Thursday, with widespread showers and storms throughout the day. Cloud cover and rain holds our highs down into the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: More scattered to widespread showers and storms expected as we end the workweek. Cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND-TUESDAY: Things should be drier by the weekend. The summer heat & humidity makes a comeback with highs in the lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday. chance of a stray shower or storm. Monday looks very similar, hotter in the low to mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds skies. Stay tuned!

