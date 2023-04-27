Rain & storms Thursday, drying for Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – A rather soggy and active day is in store Thursday. Dry weather returns Friday, but additional rain is possible for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Rain and embedded storms are likely for a good chunk of the morning hours, but they should let up by afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY EVENING: With the afternoon lull and cooler air aloft coming in, the atmosphere is expected to become unstable for additional storm development. Some of these storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail the primary concern. Enough shear will exist to promote the chance of a tornado as well. The area most likely to see a severe weather risk this evening [6p-11p] is along and north of US 82.

FRIDAY: Expect a pleasant end to the work week with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the 70s with a slight northwest breeze.

WEEKEND: As mentioned yesterday, the area of low pressure continues to track mostly along the Gulf Coast Saturday into Sunday. This should help keep the most widespread and heaviest rain south of the region, though some showers are possible Saturday evening into early Sunday. Rain chances have trended slightly downward for Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: As months transition, May will begin with below average temperatures. Highs will stay close to 70 degrees with several mornings in the upper 40s.