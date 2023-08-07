Rainy Start For Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ending our Sunday night with mostly calm weather after a few storms earlier. Heading into the overnight hours mostly clear skies remain and temperatures will begin to cool back off into the 70s. For tomorrow, expect more rain on the way for your afternoon. Keep the rain gear handy for this upcoming work week, we have rain chances continuing all the way through the most part of next week.

TONIGHT – We will have a much calmer end to our Sunday than how we started. Storms earlier will have finally pushed out of our area and leaving us with partly cloudy skies for this evening. As we head into the overnight hours, things quickly begin to cool off and reach an overnight low of 74. Skies will remain partly cloudy for the rest of the night.

TOMORROW – Another rainy day to start off your Monday, so have your rain jacket with you. Starting off with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers, but most of the rainfall will hold off until the afternoon. It will be another extreme day of heat for tomorrow as we reach of high of 94. We will be under another heat advisory for tomorrow that extends until 9:00 p.m. tomorrow night.

NEXT WEEK – Rain chances stick around for the most part of next week, but finally seem to clear out by next weekend.