Rain will return to the area Sunday with showers lingering through much of the day. More rain and perhaps some storms will move in for Monday and Tuesday before we catch a break mid-week. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s through the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain overcast tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 40s to near 50. A few showers are possible before midnight, but rain will become more likely between 12am and 7am.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain showers and a couple of rumbles of thunder will persist through the day. Organized severe weather remains unlikely, but some areas could see a quick heavy downpour and some gusty winds. The best rain chances will be through midday, as it looks like we’ll catch a little bit of a break in the evening. Winds will switch from the northeast to the southeast through the day from 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: More rain will move into the area after sunset and storms will be possible after midnight. Storm activity won’t be widespread, but you may hear a couple of rumbles of thunder before sunrise on Monday morning. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Showers and a few storms are likely as you start your day on Monday. The heaviest activity will exit the area by lunchtime, leaving us with light showers for the rest of the day. Another round of showers and storms will move in through the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. This round will deliver more heavy rain and the potential for some gusty winds with some storms. Early indications are that a couple of Tuesday evening’s storms could be on the stronger side. We’ll continue to monitor and update the forecast as new information becomes available. High temperatures on Monday will be near 70 and into the upper 70s on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: The middle of the week looks considerably drier, but a couple of showers are still possible, especially on Thursday. Wednesday should be a good day to get some fresh air with highs in the upper 70s and a few peeks of sunshine. Highs will be in the 80s on Thursday with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Rain chances will continue for the end of the week and into the weekend with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

