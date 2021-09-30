Rainy Thursday ahead, drying out Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Rain is likely through the day Thursday, but drier and warmer weather moves in to begin the month of October!

THURSDAY: Rain will be likely for the first half of the day before thinning out/shifting into the Delta by afternoon. As a result of the persistent clouds and rain, highs will likely hold in the 70s much of the day.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: The month of October begins on a dry, quiet, and warm note with a mix of sun and clouds each day and highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: The next front arrives late this weekend, and it will bring a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: Forecast confidence remains relatively low regarding the overall weather pattern evolution. There is a chance an area of upper-level low pressure gets “cut off” and meanders about the Southeast, and this could bring several rounds of rain from Monday – Wednesday. Stay tuned for further updates to this forecast.