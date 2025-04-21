Rainy week ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – April showers bring May flowers! A rainy week is ahead after a quiet Easter weekend. A cold front will pass on Monday to start off the week with showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Clouds will build in as a line of showers and storms associated with an approaching cold front moves in from the west. Mild temperatures are in store before sunrise, with a low in the mid-60s. Few isolated showers are possible ahead of the main line of heavier rain.

TOMORROW: Grab an umbrella or jacket for your Monday! It will be rainy as the cold front pushes through mid-morning. Showers are expected, with some thunderstorms as well with breezy conditions. It will be overcast, and the high will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

EARLY WEEK: Rain and storms will persist through the week, as yet another cold front approaches for a “rinse and repeat” pattern. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.