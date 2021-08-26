Ralph Billingsley v. Lowndes County trial to begin in October

A date has been set for Ralph Billingsley's Federal Age Discrimination lawsuit against Lowndes County, and Supervisors Harry Sanders and John Holliman.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County’s former County Administrator will get his day in court.

A date has been set for Ralph Billingsley’s Federal Age Discrimination lawsuit against Lowndes County, and Supervisors Harry Sanders and John Holliman.

In April of 2020, Lowndes County Supervisors voted to hire a new County Administrator to replace Billingsley, who had been on the job for 12 years.

Billingsley says that then Board President Harry Sanders had told him to resign or be terminated.

He also states that he was directed to train his younger replacement, who had no county government experience or be fired.

Billingsley resigned in September 2020. He filed suit against the county in March of this year.

The trial is set to begin on October 17th in Federal Court in Aberdeen.