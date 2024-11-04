Random chances for rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances are going to be scattered throughout the week. Keep rain gear on hand for the next several days, especially if heading to the polls Tuesday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild, muggy, and plenty of clouds. Heavy clouds will stick around through the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s.

ELECTION DAY: Warmth holds on, with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Sky remains mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers. A few rumbles of thunder could be possible too. Be prepared with a rain jacket or at least an umbrella. With the heavy clouds and extra moisture, overnight conditions will remain mild and muggy in the middle to upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Staying fairly warm. High temps maintain upper 70s to lower 80s. Moisture from the Gulf will keep the clouds around. Each day will have a slight chance for showers. By the weekend, temperatures could drop a little bit.