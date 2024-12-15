RECAP: Mississippi State Basketball sweeps doubleheader in Tupelo

The Bulldog fans in Tupelo on Saturday certainly got their money’s worth of action at Cadence Bank Arena.

Mississippi State women’s basketball took on Belmont in a game that went down to the wire. Destiney McPhaul was fouled on a half-court heave at the buzzer, sending her to the line in a tie game. Needing to make one free throw for the win, she nailed all three. She finished with 13 points on the night, but the Bulldogs were led by a strong Jerkaila Jordan performance. The senior recorded a double-double, tallying 24 points and 15 rebounds in the 73-70 win.

The Bulldog men’s team put together a very similar performance in comparison to the game before them. They were tied at the half with McNeese State and remained deadlocked through most of the second half before pulling away in the final minute. RJ Melendez hit two clutch free throws with nine seconds remaining that extended the Bulldog lead to an insurmountable deficit for McNeese State, as the Bulldogs won 66-63. Melendez led the team with a season-high 18 points, followed by Josh Hubbard’s 16.

Both teams will be back in action this next week.

The women (10-1) will hit the road to Monroe, Louisiana to take on the UL Monroe Warhawks at 5 PM on Tuesday.

The men (9-1) will take on Central Michigan in Jackson at 6:30 PM on Tuesday.