Recent violence in Noxubee co. spark crime prevention plan

This comes after a fatal shooting in Brooksville over the weekend.

NOXUBEE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Keeping the community at ease.

That’s the task elected leaders and law enforcement face in Noxubee County.

A fatal shooting in Brooksville has residents on edge.

Now, city leaders are coming together to prevent more violence.

” We need to come together as the community. We’re losing our kids to nonsense violence that doesn’t make any sense,” said resident William Smith.

This comes after a fatal shooting in Brooksville.

It happened at the B&B Food Mart on December 3rd. Two people were killed and one person remains in critical condition.

” Anybody could get hurt, a bullet doesn’t have a name on it,” said Smith.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck tells WCBI one of the men killed in the Brooksville incident was the suspect in another shooting in Macon earlier in the day.

It’s not determined if the two events are related.

” You don’t know if it’s a rival gang or what’s going on among these juveniles and among these young adults. Some kind of involvement they don’t like and next thing you know, you have another big shooting,” said Beck.

But there’s one thing law enforcement and city leaders are sure of. It’s time to come together and stop the violence.

” Is it educating kids going to school and talking to them? That’s what I’m willing to do. I’m just tired of this shooting. Search their house, that’s your home.See if you see anything out of the ordinary and take it from there,” said Beck.

Beck also encourages people to come forward with information about crimes.

” We’ve had a lot of people witness these incidents and that’s been a big problem for law enforcement all over. People don’t wan’t to talk.We can’t do this by ourselves. We need help,” said Beck.

“This is a peaceful place in Noxubee County and Mississippi. We’re supposed to be unified more than anything. This is what’s going on and these unreasonable acts should’ve never took place,” said Smith.

Chief Beck says there will be a neighborhood watch meeting in January.

A time and place will be released at a later date.