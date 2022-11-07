Record Breaking $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot Draws Tonight

Jumping jackpots: Mega Millions hits $154 million; Mississippi Match 5 reaches $250,000

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The largest Powerball® jackpot since the inception of the game reaches an estimated $1.9 billion for tonight’s drawing with an estimated cash value of $929.1 million.

This unprecedented jackpot will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. The jackpot will grow until at least one ticket matches all five numbers and the Powerball number.

Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt reminds players it only takes one ticket to win.

“It is very easy to get caught up in the excitement of such an incredible jackpot,” said Hewitt. “It’s very important to remember to play responsibly.”

Coverage of all possible combinations was estimated at 61.5% in the Saturday, Nov. 5, drawing. The Powerball numbers drawn on Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69, with a Powerball of 20. The Powerplay was 3.

Despite no jackpot winner from the drawing on Saturday, one Mississippi Lottery player won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased from Lee International Market on Division Street in Biloxi. The player did not select the Powerplay option, which was 3. Doing so would have tripled their win to $150,000.

Remember, there are nine different ways to win by playing both Powerball and Mega Millions®. Spending the extra dollar to purchase the Power Play or Megaplier options can multiply non-jackpot winnings.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tomorrow, Nov. 8, is an estimated $154 million, with an estimated cash value of $74.7 million; the Tuesday jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $250,000.

$uper $anta

The latest promotion from The Mississippi Lottery launched Nov. 1, and runs through Dec. 27. The first drawing occurred today and resulted in winners from Moss Point, Hattiesburg, and McComb. First-place prize winners in each drawing will win $10,000; second-place prize winners will receive $3,000, and third-place prize winners get $1,000.

The second drawing occurs on Nov. 14. The final drawing will be held on Dec. 27, 2022. Winners are contacted via certified mail.

Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a special link to the entry form by email. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry forms each week.

