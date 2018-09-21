    Recovery begins in North Carolina

    By
    Scott Martin
    -
    0

    LELAND, N.C. (WCBI)- Thousands are still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

    Trees in Leland are toppled on the side of Highway 17, a major roadway in the Leland and Wilmington cities.

    Along Carolina Beach, some businesses are still boarded up. One restaurant owner says he estimates $70,000 in damages. Downtown Carolina Beach had several feet of water up until Tuesday night.

    Power crews are still working to get power restored.

    Thousands remain without electricity.

