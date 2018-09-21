Recovery begins in North Carolina

LELAND, N.C. (WCBI)- Thousands are still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Trees in Leland are toppled on the side of Highway 17, a major roadway in the Leland and Wilmington cities.
Along Carolina Beach, some businesses are still boarded up. One restaurant owner says he estimates $70,000 in damages. Downtown Carolina Beach had several feet of water up until Tuesday night.
Power crews are still working to get power restored.
Thousands remain without electricity.