Noxubee County CPS raises awareness about child abuse

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On average, every five seconds a child is abused somewhere in America. That’s why April is set aside as Child Abuse Awareness Month.

In Macon, Noxubee County Child Protection Services held a rally and resource fair to get the word out about the help available, not just for children, but for whole families.

Organizers want people to know the signs of abuse and neglect.

They provided information on what to report, when to report, and how to report anonymously.

CPS is known for coming in to help, but they can only do that when they know about possible abuse.

“We want to ensure the safety and well-being of our children at all times because our children don’t have a voice. As our theme says today, ‘Behind Every Handprint, There’s a Story’. So, we’re making the community aware, just celebrating Child Abuse Awareness, making everyone aware of preventative measures to prevent child abuse,” said Tara Stewart, Social Service Team Leader at Noxubee County CPS.

Despite its name, Child Protection Services also handles cases involving vulnerable adults, the elderly, and the disabled.

