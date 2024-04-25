Citizen lends boat to deputies to rescue man at Lake Lowndes

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A fisherman is rescued this morning at Lake Lowndes after falling out of his boat.

The incident happened just before 9.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the man was in a small plastic boat.

The fisherman leaned back in his seat. That’s when the seat broke and he fell into the water.

The man was able to get his phone and call 911.

Deputies jumped into a good samaritan’s boat to go find the distressed fisherman, who was clinging to his own boat.

The man was wearing a life jacket and was expected to be okay.

