Recruit Spotlight: Mississippi State football commit Camden Capehart

The speedy wide receiver from Winnsboro, Texas is one of the fastest prospects in the country, and still has one more year to rewrite the record books.

When wide receiver prospect Camden Capehart stepped on the Mississippi State campus, he knew it was home. Nearly every aspect of what he was looking for in his college program was there in Starkville, from the proximity to home to the offensive scheme, leading him to commit earlier this year.

The junior wideout from Winnsboro, Texas has certainly made a name for himself in the Lone Star State. He’s eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in the past two seasons, while also setting the single-season touchdown receptions mark for the Raiders. He’s helped his team go multiple rounds deep in the playoffs, with highly impressive regular seasons of ten wins or more in the past two years. He also shines as a track athlete, winning the 3A State Championship in the 100-meter last spring. He tallied a 10.08 in one of his races during that season, breaking a long-standing regional record. that time also translates to the football field, where he displayed his speed in front of coaches at Mississippi State’s prospect camp.

He ran a 4.28 40 at that camp, blazing speed for anyone, let alone a high school junior. It wasn’t long after that until Capehart received his official offer from Lebby and the Bulldogs. Speed is extremely valuable at this level of college football, especially in the SEC, and the wideout knows it.

“Whenever you get to the next level, everybody’s going to be fast, 4.4 or better usually,” said Capehart. “Just having that little extra step on them, being a little faster than them and having those extra couple yards, it helps a lot.”

For Capehart, the offensive scheme transition won’t be too difficult either. One of the positives during his recruitment was seeing that Lebby’s offense at State closely mirrored that of Winnsboro head coach Josh Finney’s offense. With that in mind, he knew it would help him thrive as a speedy wide receiver in an offense designed for someone like him to get open and find the end zone.

“I like their offense, they run the spread and pass a lot. I fit that really well. I know all the receivers are good, they were telling me about that offense, so I know it will be good for me too,” said Capehart. “It’s pretty much exactly like it here, we can run whatever we really want to here. Coach Finney draws something up, and we run it. That’s what I was watching over there too. I don’t know if they drew it up or if they’ve been working on it, but whatever they did it was working.”

The junior wide receiver still has one more year to set some more records at Winnsboro, but he detailed his excitement to join the Bulldogs for the 2026 season. It’s no secret that with his talents and skill level, the fans in Starkville can’t wait for him either.