Red Cross Chapter Helps Coordinate Hurricane Laura Relief Efforts

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Volunteers with the Red Cross of North Mississippi are preparing to help those who will be impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The Tupelo office for the North Mississippi Chapter of the Red Cross is helping coordinate what could be a massive relief effort, depending on where the hurricane makes landfall.

Right now, there are about 400 volunteers along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, making preparations to help if Laura hits the coast and after it moves through the region.

K.C . Grist is executive director for the Red Cross of North Mississippi. She says people in this area could be affected by rains from the hurricane.

“We want to really encourage people to prepare, to have that disaster kit ready, one of the things we always like to stress, is ‘the first 72 is on you’ In the event that help is not able to get to you right away, you want to be sure you family has enough water and food they could take care of themselves because, these storms are unpredictable and anything can happen,” Grist said.

About ninety of those volunteers on the coast are from the Mississippi and Alabama region.