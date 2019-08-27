Reeves wins GOP runoff for governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has won the Republican nomination for governor and will face Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two other candidates in November.

Reeves defeated former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr. in Tuesday’s primary runoff.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky are the only states electing governors this year. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant is limited to two terms by Mississippi law. Bryant endorsed Reeves.

The 45-year-old Reeves has presided over the Mississippi Senate for two terms as lieutenant governor after two terms as state treasurer. He has campaigned on a record of cutting taxes and opposing Medicaid expansion.

Waller said Mississippi should consider increasing the gasoline tax to pay for improving highways and bridges. He also said Mississippi should seek federal permission to let low-income residents purchase Medicaid coverage.