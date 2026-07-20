Regional Correctional Facility offers job skills training in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A little inmate ingenuity is helping drive a job training program at the Carroll County Regional Correctional Facility.

As part of its commitment to helping inmates for life after they’ve served their time, Carroll County Correctional offers job skills training.

One of the most popular courses is the Commercial Driver’s License Course. Students take classes to prepare them to get a Commercial Driver’s License when they are released.

Those who complete the class should be able to take the written test and pass, but until recently all they had to work with were videos and textbooks.

Warden Brandon Smith started talking to inmates about how he wished they had a simulator for the driving portion. One of them spoke up and said he could build a mini truck that would do the trick.

Thanks to some sheet metal, a couple of donor lawnmower bodies, and parts from vendors, including Sanders Service and Sales in Vaiden, the inmates now have a functioning practice rig, allowing them to conduct inspections, learn about air brakes, how to secure a load, and most importantly, back the rig up, which should help them on the road test.

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