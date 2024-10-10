Remembering Country music legend Marty Gamblin

Credit to Congress of Country Music Credit to Congress of Country Music

NESHOBA, Miss (WCBI) – A legend in the county music business and a Neshoba County native has died.

Marty Gamblin spent more than 40 years in the entertainment industry. He died on October 9.

The Neshoba Democrat reports he was the manager for Bryan White and helped launch Alan Jackson’s career with hit songs.

As a publisher, Gamblin worked with song writers that wrote hits for a number of artists.

The newspaper says most recently he was a consultant for Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, who paid tribute to Gamblin on social media.

Gamblin was 80-years-old.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X