Remembering Former Mississippi lawmaker Brian Aldridge

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A former north Mississippi lawmaker has died.

Brian Aldridge passed away earlier this week after an extended illness.

He served as the State Representative for District 17 for 12 years.

The 47-year-old was also the founder of “Touched by an Angel Camp.”

He left behind his wife and three children.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., September 14 at First Baptist Church in Houston.

Holland Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

