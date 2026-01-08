Remembering Golden Triangle Regional Airport pioneer Stuart Vance

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A pioneer for the Golden Triangle Regional Airport has passed away.

Stuart Vance died on December 30 at the age of 94.

Vance moved to Mississippi from Memphis to attend Mississippi State College.

Vance co-founded Howard Furniture Manufacturing Company, which eventually expanded to become Arnold Industries.

As a founding member of the Golden Triangle Regional Airport, he served on the board for 42 years.

Vance helped form the name and symbol for the airport.

In 1988, Vance and his wife opened an Express Personnel Franchise in West Point.

This provided Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles that were critical to helping protect soldiers fighting in the Iraq War.

Vance served on numerous boards and committees and was a past president of Starkville Rotary and District Governor for Rotary District 6820.

Funeral services will be at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection on Friday, and Vance will be buried in a private burial at Oddfellow Cemetery.

