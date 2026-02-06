Remembering longtime Lowndes Co. business owner Johnny Bishop

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man who helped thousands of people get on the road to recreation has passed away.

Longtime Lowndes County business owner Johnny Bishop died Monday at Saint Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Johnny Bishop was born in Birmingham and served 20 years in the Army. It was after his retirement from the service that he and his first wife Polly, settled in Columbus.

Bishop spent 50 years in automotive and recreational vehicle sales.

He was best known as the founder and owner of Johnny Bishop R.V., located near the Columbus Air Force Base.

Through the dealership, he helped popularize campers and R.V.s across the area and helped many people get on the road to enjoying their travels.

Johnny Bishop was 95 years old.

