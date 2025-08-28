Remembering Salvation Army leader Lt. Jason Houser

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – People are remembering the leader of The Salvation Army in Columbus.

Lt. Jason Houser recently passed away.

He had led the Columbus office for the past year.

Houser was remembered for his service and his ministry to others, along with the compassion shown to those in need.

A crowd gathered this afternoon at the Salvation Army for a memorial service to remember Houser.

The Salvation Army said worship services and programs are continuing at the Columbus location.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.